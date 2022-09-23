Search icon
'Time to get rid of 'selfish' Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan': Shaheen Afridi's viral tweet takes internet by storm

Shaheen Afridi had a rather sarcastic way of congratulating Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan as they guided Pakistan to a win over England.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 05:31 PM IST

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan were unstoppable against England

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and his partner in crime Mohammad Rizwan stole all the limelight as they guided their team to a memorable 10-wicket win over England in the second T20I. After Pakistan's win star pacer, Shaheen Afridi had a rather sarcastic way of lauding his skipper Babar and Rizwan. 

Shaheen, who is currently recuperating from an injury in London, took to Twitter and called the Pakistani openers 'selfish' as they could have ended the match earlier as well. 

"I think it is time to get rid of Kaptaan @babarazam258 and @iMRizwanPak. Itne selfish players. Agar sahi se khelte to match 15 overs me finish hojana chahye tha. Ye akhri over tak le gaye. Let's make this a movement. Nahi? Absolutely proud of this amazing Pakistani team," wrote Shaheen in his tweet which went viral in no time. 

READ| "We blindly trust each other", says Mohammed Rizwan on high-scoring partnerships with Babar Azam

Babar and Rizwan charged against England with aggressive batting as the visitors couldn't hold on to their chances to break the stand.

Babar came into Thursday's game on the back of only 98 runs in his previous seven T20s that included 68 runs in the six Asia Cup matches in the United Arab Emirates and a knock of 30 in the opening game of the series on Tuesday.

Rizwan profited from two let-offs before he had completed his half-century, but Babar belted 11 boundaries and five sixes against both pace and spin.

READ| 'The king is back', netizens react as Babar Azam's century propels Pakistan to a 10-wicket victory against England

Babar and Rizwan held the previous record of Pakistan's 197-run, opening-wicket stand, which they made against South Africa at Centurion in 2021.

Rizwan also scored a half-century in the first match, which England won by six wickets on Tuesday. He was more aggressive in the batting powerplay as Alex Hales dropped him while running backwards at mid-off.

With agency inputs

