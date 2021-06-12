Throwback: When Sourav Ganguly attended ex-Pakistan pacer's wedding keeping rivalry aside

Former Pakistan pacer Yasir Arafat has praised former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly for his humble nature. Arafat recently revealed that Ganguly attended his wedding in 2011 keeping the India vs Pakistan rivalry aside.

Arafat said that he invited several cricketers and not everyone came but Ganguly attended the wedding despite his busy schedule.

"Sourav Ganguly is also very humble. I don't think many fans would know it, but he even attended my wedding. I had invited many cricketers, but not everyone came. I had requested Sourav and he came. I think he was a little busy that time. Still, he attended my wedding ceremony," Arafat told Sports Yaari YouTube Channel.

Arafat, who played a lot of cricket around the world in leagues and county games, had a short-lived international career as he played just 3 ODIs, three Tests and 13 T20Is. As, he started playing county cricket at the twilight of his career for Surrey, Sussex, Hampshire, and Somerset and also played in the Big Bash League (BBL) for Perth Scorchers.

Arafat also revealed that he got an offer from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to play in the IPL for the Kolkata Knight Riders but it didn't materialise after Pakistan players were banned from the league after the first edition.

"I missed the first edition of IPL. Before the second edition, Kolkata Knight Riders sent a special scout for me to England. He was advised to observe my performances. That scout met me and told me that Shah Rukh Khan had been closely following my stats. I did not believe the scout and thought someone was pulling a prank on me. He gave me his card, but I never responded," Arafat said.

"Then, I got a call from India and they asked why I did not reach out. After realizing it was not a prank, I learned that KKR was set to offer a 3-year contract to me. Shah Rukh Khan called me the next day and said 'Welcome on board, I want you to play for my team.' So, he came to London and offered me the contract."