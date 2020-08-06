Headlines

'They're two big mountains to climb': Steve Smith on wanting to win Ashes in England and series in India before retiring

Australian batsman Steve Smith has said he has \"two big mountains\" he still needs to climb in his career - winning the Ashes in England and series in India.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2020, 12:34 PM IST

Australian batsman Steve Smith has said he has "two big mountains" he still needs to climb in his career -  winning the Ashes in England and series in India.

Australia came close to winning the Ashes in 2019 in the UK, but the side lost the fifth Test at Oval, and as a result, the series ended as 2-2 draw.

However, for the first time since 2001, Australia managed to retain the urn as the side had won previous Ashes which was played Down Under.

When Australia last toured India, the side managed to win the first Test at Pune, but then they ended up losing matches at Bengaluru and Dharamsala, to end up on the wrong side of the result in the four-match series.

"They're the two big mountains to climb and if you can do that, it would be pretty special. Hopefully, I get another crack at it, we'll see how we go. I'm getting a bit old now. You never know how long I've got left, and you never know what the future holds. But it's certainly something to strive for, that's for sure," cricket.com.au quoted Smith as saying.

Smith was picked as the Player of the Series in the 2019 Ashes as the batsman had registered 774 runs.

The batsman had played four matches and he missed out on the third Test due to concussion after being struck by Jofra Archer in the second match at Lord's Cricket Ground.

India and Australia are slated to face off against each other in a four-match Test series later this year, beginning December 4 at the Gabba, Brisbane. The 31-year-old Smith is currently the number one ranked ICC Test batsman with 911 points and is closely followed by India skipper Virat Kohli with 886 points.

Smith was last seen in action against New

Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series. After the first ODI, the series between the two sides was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic

 

