'They must face music': Kamran Akmal urges PM Imran Khan to take action against Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action against the Pakistan cricket team for their abysmal performance against India in ICC World Cup 2019. Pakistan had suffered their third loss of the tournament against India on Sunday. In the much-anticipated contest, India beat Pakistan by 89 runs via DLS method. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan side has been facing a lot of criticism back home since then.

"I request Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) patron, to start ruthless accountability and all those, who inflicted huge damages on Pakistan cricket, must face the music. We are blessed with so many natural cricketers, who, if selected on merit, can strengthen Pakistan batting and bowling and can take Pakistan team to a much higher level," Akmal was quoted as saying in Pakistan media reports.

Kamran Akmal also took a shot at Sarfaraz Ahmed's captaincy. He pointed out that Pakistan had not won a single match chasing in this World Cup. Pakistan had the chance to bat after winning the toss against but skipper Sarfaraz chose to bat first against India. Even, PM Imran had advised Sarfaraz to do the opposite.

"Pakistan has not won any match in the World Cup, where they opted to chase. The only victory for the greens caps came against the tournament favourites England, when we batted first and posted massive 300 plus runs on the board, while against West Indies, we were badly exposed and flattened at meager 105. Our batting badly flopped and all the flaws were exposed by the opponents," Akmal added.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had said that will carry out a "robust review and analysis" of the performances of the national team and its support staff, including head coach Mickey Arthur, in the past three years after the World Cup. The PCB Board of Governors which met in Lahore on Wednesday also agreed the team's performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 to date has been below expectation.

Pakistan is currently placed at the ninth position in the tournament standings with just three points. The team defeated tournament hosts England, but they suffered losses at the hands of West Indies, Australia, and India. Their match against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain. Pakistan will next take on South Africa on June 23.