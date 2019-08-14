‘They lost my number': Dale Steyn fires shot at CSA after T20I snub vs India

Steyn was clearly not happy.

South African pacer Dale Steyn on Tuesday took a dig at the South African cricket board after not being included in the T20 squad for their upcoming India tour.

Cricket South Africa officially revealed their squad for the T20I series with no Steyn in the squad while Temba Bavuma, Bjorn Fortuin and Anrich Nortje finding a place.

The 36-year-old then took to Twitter to show his frustration while replying to a tweet, Steyn sarcastically said that the selectors missed his number despite him making himself available for selection.

“I did… Obviously lost my number in the reshuffling of the coaching staff,” Steyn posted on Twitter.

Interesting 'footnote' at the end of CSA's squad announcement for T20Is and Tests vs India... "Chris Morris did not make himself available for selection." — Neil Manthorp (@NeilManthorp) August 13, 2019

His reply was:

I did... Obviously lost my number in the reshuffling of coaching staff. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) August 13, 2019

South Africa's T20I squad: Quinton de Kock (Titans, capt), Rassie van der Dussen (Highveld Lions, vice-capt), Temba Bavuma (Highveld Lions), Junior Dala (Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Highveld Lions), Beuran Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), David Miller (Dolphins), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors).