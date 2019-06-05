'The Ancient one is a cricket fan?': Tilda Swinton supports Bangladesh at The Oval, leaves Twitter in awe

Cricket fans were surprised to see Tilda Swinton, the actor who plays The Ancient One in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), in the stands at The Oval.

The biggest show in World Cricket is on in England and Wales right now. It is not rare for celebrities to turn up at cricket games during the World Cup. However, one appearance during the Bangladesh vs New Zealand match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 left fans a little surprised, confused and in awe.

Cricket fans were surprised to see Tilda Swinton, the actor who plays The Ancient One in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), in the stands at The Oval. Swinton was seen supporting Bangladesh and wearing a replica top in th team colurs.

OK just spotted Tilda Swinton in the crowd at the New Zealand Bangladesh game - rocking a Bangladesh replica top...not sure what to make of it... pic.twitter.com/uHHtW67lOa — Gordon Archer (@GordonMhor) June 5, 2019

Tilda Swinton supporting Bangladesh — Harneet Singh (@Harneetsin) June 5, 2019

Did I just see Tilda Swinton in the crowd for the NZ-Bangladesh game? — Rahul Desai (@ReelReptile) June 5, 2019

Of course, her appearance invited some Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) jokes.

The ancient one is a cricket fan! maybe she has seen the future of the Bangladesh cricket... hence the tshirt :P — Pallavi Sharma (@Pallavi_3) June 5, 2019

According to media reports, Tilda Swinton has visited Bangladesh at least a couple of times and seems to like it. During her second visit at Dhaka Lit Fest, she has said, “Ever since I left Bangladesh, I have been longing to come back.”