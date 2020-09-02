Tarouba weather forecast, St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: Race to semi-final amid rain at Brian Lara Stadium

Tarouba weather forecast, St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: CPL 2020

Tarouba weather forecast, St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: CPL 2020

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 will see its match 24 between St Lucia Zouks and Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Brian Lara Stadium. Trinbago Knight Riders are on top of the CPL points table as have had a 100 per cent win record in the tournament so far.

The clash could expect a bit of drizzle and there are 20-40% chances of precipitation in the match.

The pitch is expected to help spinners and anything above 140 will be a good score in the first innings. The average first innings score here ranges from 130-140 runs.

St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: Squads

St Lucia Zouks: Rakheem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Leniko Boucher, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Javelle Green, Daren Sammy, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan, Saad Bin Zafar, Kavem Hodge, Obed McCoy, Chemar Holder, Kirmani Melius, Mark Deyal.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Kevin Sinclair, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Keemo Paul, Chris Green (c), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Ashmead Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh, Kissoondath Magram, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Sherfane Rutherford.