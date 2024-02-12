Sunil Gavaskar criticises Mitchell Starc's record IPL salary: 'Over the top, to be...'

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has raised concerns over Kolkata Knight Riders' extravagant expenditure of Rs 24.75 crore on Mitchell Starc for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.



Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has raised concerns over Kolkata Knight Riders' extravagant expenditure of Rs 24.75 crore on Mitchell Starc for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Starc, absent from the IPL auction for five years, emerged as the costliest player in the history of IPL auctions after a bidding war with Gujarat Titans ended with KKR securing the Australian pacer's services for the record-breaking sum.

Expressing about Starc's valuation, Gavaskar said no player is worth that kind of money. 'Over the top, to be absolutely frank. I don't think anybody is worth that kind of money. If Starc can make an impact and win maybe four out of the 14 matches that he plays, then you can say money's worth. Then if he makes contributions in the other games - absolutely fantastic,' Gavaskar conveyed to Star Sports.

The cricket legend emphasized that Starc must deliver match-winning performances against formidable opponents like Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

'He needs to produce match-winning spells in at least four out of the 14 matches, particularly in crucial encounters against teams like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and RCB, given their top-class batting lineups. If he can bowl out these teams, then perhaps one could justify the hefty price tag,' he added.

Starc, who last participated in the IPL for RCB in 2014 and 2015, was acquired by KKR in 2018 for INR 9.40 crore but was unable to play due to injury. In the previous IPL season, he claimed 16 wickets in 10 matches as Australia secured the 2023 ODI World Cup by defeating India in the final.

The Australian speedster became the second player to surpass the 20-crore mark in the IPL 2024 auction, following his teammate Pat Cummins, who was purchased by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20.5 crore on the same day. Starc's return to the IPL comes after an eight-year hiatus, having showcased his bowling prowess in the 2014 and 2015 editions, where he claimed 14 and 20 wickets, respectively, with remarkable averages. Notably, his best figures of 4/15 were achieved during the 2015 season.