Twitter
Headlines

BestSmmProvider Review 2024 – #1 Best SMM Panel Provider

Sunil Gavaskar criticises Mitchell Starc's record IPL salary: 'Over the top, to be...'

Meet superstar with Rs 1000 crore net worth, still drives 20-year-old second-hand car, donated Rs 180 crore to...

Meet man with Rs 68880 cr net worth, brother-in-law of Indian billionaire with Rs 143610 cr wealth, his business is...

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia gets 3-day interim bail to attend niece’s wedding

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sunil Gavaskar criticises Mitchell Starc's record IPL salary: 'Over the top, to be...'

Meet superstar with Rs 1000 crore net worth, still drives 20-year-old second-hand car, donated Rs 180 crore to...

New Delhi World Book Fair 2024 inaugurated by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Weight Loss: Nuts to burn belly fat quickly 

Dry fruits for brain health

8 high protein nuts and seeds for weight loss 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Meet superstar with Rs 1000 crore net worth, still drives 20-year-old second-hand car, donated Rs 180 crore to...

Meet 80s' item queen, Salman, Shah Rukh's co-star, starred in India’s first Rs 100-crore hit, quit films to become...

Sajni: Arijit Singh's romantic, heartwarming song from Laapataa Ladies makes fans emotional

HomeCricket

Cricket

Sunil Gavaskar criticises Mitchell Starc's record IPL salary: 'Over the top, to be...'

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has raised concerns over Kolkata Knight Riders' extravagant expenditure of Rs 24.75 crore on Mitchell Starc for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

article-main

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 05:54 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin


Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has raised concerns over Kolkata Knight Riders' extravagant expenditure of Rs 24.75 crore on Mitchell Starc for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Starc, absent from the IPL auction for five years, emerged as the costliest player in the history of IPL auctions after a bidding war with Gujarat Titans ended with KKR securing the Australian pacer's services for the record-breaking sum.

Expressing about Starc's valuation, Gavaskar said no player is worth that kind of money. 'Over the top, to be absolutely frank. I don't think anybody is worth that kind of money. If Starc can make an impact and win maybe four out of the 14 matches that he plays, then you can say money's worth. Then if he makes contributions in the other games - absolutely fantastic,' Gavaskar conveyed to Star Sports.

The cricket legend emphasized that Starc must deliver match-winning performances against formidable opponents like Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

'He needs to produce match-winning spells in at least four out of the 14 matches, particularly in crucial encounters against teams like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and RCB, given their top-class batting lineups. If he can bowl out these teams, then perhaps one could justify the hefty price tag,' he added.

Starc, who last participated in the IPL for RCB in 2014 and 2015, was acquired by KKR in 2018 for INR 9.40 crore but was unable to play due to injury. In the previous IPL season, he claimed 16 wickets in 10 matches as Australia secured the 2023 ODI World Cup by defeating India in the final.

The Australian speedster became the second player to surpass the 20-crore mark in the IPL 2024 auction, following his teammate Pat Cummins, who was purchased by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20.5 crore on the same day. Starc's return to the IPL comes after an eight-year hiatus, having showcased his bowling prowess in the 2014 and 2015 editions, where he claimed 14 and 20 wickets, respectively, with remarkable averages. Notably, his best figures of 4/15 were achieved during the 2015 season.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Monkey fever in India: Know symptoms, preventive tips of the viral disease

'Strict action to be taken; issue should not be politicised': MoS Ajay Bhatt on Haldwani violence

Meet singer who charges Rs 200 crore per performance, daughter of hairdresser, now has private jet, has Ambani connect

Bone disease: Researchers shed new light on the common issue of joint weakness

Meet right-hand man of Ratan Tata who once worked in farms, lives in Rs 98 crore home near Mukesh Ambani, his salary is

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE