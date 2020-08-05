Stirling, Balbirnie propel Ireland to record win over England, surpassing India's NatWest feat to script history

Ireland's Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie smashed individual tons to propel their side to its second-ever victory over England in international cricket in Tuesday's blockbuster ODI finale.

In chase of a target of 329 - same score target Ireland had chased down during the 2011 World Cup - the visitors managed to build a 214-run stand between skipper Balbirnie and Stirling in the final match of the series.

This also marks the highest run chase accomplished by a visiting team in a one day international in England, overtaking India's NatWest Trophy final triumph back in 2002.

Highest successful chase vs ENG in England:

329 by Ireland, Rose Bowl 2020*

326 by India, Lord’s 2002

322 by Sri Lanka, Leed 2006

317 by India, The Oval 2007

Stirling's 142 and Balbirnie's 113 laid the foundation for Ireland going into the final stretch of the game on which Kevin O'Brien - Ireland's hero in Bangladesh 9 years ago against England - applied the final touches to secure his side a historic 7-wicket victory in the end.

However, the Three Lions still won the three-match ODI series 2-1 after dominating performances in the first two games.

"We’ve beaten the T20 world champions in their own backyards and we’ve beaten the ODI champions," Balbirnie said.

"It’s a huge win for us and this group. For the young guys to be involved in this series but to also be involved in a win like that is special and one we’ll remember forever."

"Hopefully we’ve given the kids and the young generation a bit of a boost and something to strive towards," he added.