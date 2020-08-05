Stirling, Balbirnie propel Ireland to record win over England, surpassing India's NatWest feat to script history

Headlines

OnePlus Open, brand’s first foldable phone, confirmed to launch in India on October 19

This star gave 30 solo hits before age 30, more than SRK, Salman, Amitabh combined; critics didn't praise him until...

Ayaan Ali Bangash, Amaan Ali Bangash, Brinda Miller say 'we worship our audience'| Exclusive

41-year-old man working in Indian Army opens fire on Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express

Viral video: Pune boy orders food from Zomato and gets a ride back home – here's how

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

OnePlus Open, brand’s first foldable phone, confirmed to launch in India on October 19

This star gave 30 solo hits before age 30, more than SRK, Salman, Amitabh combined; critics didn't praise him until...

Ayaan Ali Bangash, Amaan Ali Bangash, Brinda Miller say 'we worship our audience'| Exclusive

Thyroid: Superfoods to gain weight in hyperthyroidism

Dhak Dhak, Jawan and more: 9 films you can watch in theatres for Rs 99 on National Cinema Day

Motivational quotes by Paresh Rawal

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Israel-Hamas war: Israelis in southern part of nation starts fleeing homes for safer hideouts

Israel Hamas War: Justin Bieber removes Gaza post; 'praying for Israel', sparks online debate

Ind vs Afg: Rohit Sharma hits 31st ODI century as India wins 2nd Match of world cup 2023, beats Afg

This star gave 30 solo hits before age 30, more than SRK, Salman, Amitabh combined; critics didn't praise him until...

Ayaan Ali Bangash, Amaan Ali Bangash, Brinda Miller say 'we worship our audience'| Exclusive

'Chew on that buddy': Saba Azad reacts after trolls call her 'mad' for ‘weird’ dance during ramp walk

HomeCricket

Cricket

Stirling, Balbirnie propel Ireland to record win over England, surpassing India's NatWest feat to script history

Stirling, Balbirnie propel Ireland to record win over England, surpassing India's NatWest feat to script history

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2020, 08:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ireland's Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie smashed individual tons to propel their side to its second-ever victory over England in international cricket in Tuesday's blockbuster ODI finale.

In chase of a target of 329 - same score target Ireland had chased down during the 2011 World Cup - the visitors managed to build a 214-run stand between skipper Balbirnie and Stirling in the final match of the series.

This also marks the highest run chase accomplished by a visiting team in a one day international in England, overtaking India's NatWest Trophy final triumph back in 2002.

Highest successful chase vs ENG in England:

329 by Ireland, Rose Bowl 2020*

326 by India, Lord’s 2002

322 by Sri Lanka, Leed 2006

317 by India, The Oval 2007

Stirling's 142 and Balbirnie's 113  laid the foundation for Ireland going into the final stretch of the game on which Kevin O'Brien - Ireland's hero in Bangladesh 9 years ago against England - applied the final touches to secure his side a historic 7-wicket victory in the end.

However, the Three Lions still won the three-match ODI series 2-1 after dominating performances in the first two games.

"We’ve beaten the T20 world champions in their own backyards and we’ve beaten the ODI champions," Balbirnie said.

"It’s a huge win for us and this group. For the young guys to be involved in this series but to also be involved in a win like that is special and one we’ll remember forever."

"Hopefully we’ve given the kids and the young generation a bit of a boost and something to strive towards," he added.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor who has worked in 400 films, not a single movie crossed Rs 100 crore, is still called a superstar

UP: Couple's romance on moving bike takes a costly turn: Slapped with Rs 8,000 fine

Bigg Boss 17: This popular contestant from Lock Upp will participate in Salman Khan's show? Here's what we know

Surya and Chandra Grahan 2023: What you need to know about Sutak Kaal

Amazon Great Indian Festival: 5 smart home gadgets under Rs 2,000

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE