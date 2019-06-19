Sourav Ganguly's ailing mother discharged from hospital

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly's septuagenarian mother Nirupa Ganguly, who was hospitalised a couple of days back because of a heart ailment, has been discharged Wednesday.

"She is doing fine now and has been discharged from hospital today," Ganguly's elder brother Snehasish Ganguly said.

Earlier in the day at function here, Ganguly confirmed that his mother was hospitalised with a heart ailment.

"She's under observation," Ganguly, who has returned from his World Cup commentary assignment, said on Wednesday.

The iconic Bengal cricketer is scheduled to return to England on Tuesday, ahead of India's match against West Indies.