'Sole searching': Here's how Shreyas Iyer's shoe collection is every sneaker head's dream

Shreyas will soon be back in action on the cricketing field with DC at the 13th edition of the IPL in UAE, which is set to start from September 19.

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2020, 11:46 AM IST

Team India cricketer Shreyas Iyer is widely known for his on-point fashion sense off the field and his Hollywood hitting on the field.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Delhi Capitals skipper recently showed off his huge sneaker collection and it simply looks like a sneakerhead's paradise.

The 25-year-old took to social media to showcase his huge haul of top-line shoes, ranging from Nike Air Max's, Air Jordans, Air Force 1's, etc.

"Sole searching #Sneakerhead," the Mumbai born cricketer captioned his post.

HERE IS HIS COLLECTION:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sole searching #Sneakerhead 

A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41) on

The post already has 340,000+ likes on it as fans are also in awe with Shreyas' top collection.

He will soon be back in action on the cricketing field with DC at the 13th edition of the IPL in UAE, which is set to start from September 19.

