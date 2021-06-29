'Un aankhon ne dara diya': Shikhar Dhawan's hilarious response to Suryakumar Yadav's comment on his pic

The second-string Indian team has landed in Sri Lanka under the captaincy of Shikhar Dhawan and coached by former Indian batsman Rahul Dravid for a limited-overs tour comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is starting July 13 in Colombo.

The players, who were in 14-day quarantine before leaving India posted on their social media about their journey and pictures of themselves before leaving or while on the plane. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan posted a picture alongside his batting partner in Delhi Capitals, Prithvi Shaw, and the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

In the picture, the vice-captain for the tour Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav could also be seen sitting far back in their seats. As soon as the left-hander shared the picture on his Instagram, Surya decided to have some fun with his skipper.

"Have my eyes on you skip. Find me in that pic," Surya commented on the picture where he could be seen from afar. Dhawan not just found him in the picture but also was scared by Surya's stare. @surya_14kumar hahaha dikh gya bro agli baar there begair click nahi karengey. Un aankhon ne draa diya (Yes bro, I spotted you, next time we will not click without you. Those eyes gave me a scare)."

Dhawan will be leading a side, which is a mix of youth and experience as five uncapped players received their maiden call-ups into the Indian team.