Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Siddharth Kaul's 3-wicket haul helps Punjab knockout defending champions Karnataka

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation organises special screening of Jawan for underprivileged people

Ramesh Bidhuri: All about BJP MP facing backlash for abusing BSP MP Danish Ali in Parliament

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann arrive in Udaipur- Watch

Fukrey 3: Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Manjot Singh head to Dubai for promotions

Meet Parineeti Chopra's younger brother Sahaj Chopra who is an entrepreneur

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation organises special screening of Jawan for underprivileged people

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Glimpse Of The Stunning Wedding Venue At Leela Udaipur

Fukrey 3: Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Manjot Singh head to Dubai for promotions

Benefits of eating kidney beans (rajma) other than diabetes, weight loss

10 Mother animals that eat their own babies

Vivek Agnihotri's films ranked best to worst

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Glimpse Of The Stunning Wedding Venue At Leela Udaipur

EP 1: Virat Kohli | Players to watch out for in the cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC Men's ODI WC 2023

India-Canada Row: Expert explains why Canada became hub of Anti-India activities and what lies ahead

Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation organises special screening of Jawan for underprivileged people

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann arrive in Udaipur- Watch

Fukrey 3: Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Manjot Singh head to Dubai for promotions

HomeCricket

Cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Siddharth Kaul's 3-wicket haul helps Punjab knockout defending champions Karnataka

While Karnataka has been knocked out of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Punjab progressed to the semi-finals.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 26, 2021, 03:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Siddharth Kaul's three-wicket haul and Prabhsimran Singh's unbeaten 49-run knock helped Punjab defeat defending champions Karnataka by nine wickets in the first quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Tuesday at the Motera Stadium.

While Karnataka has been knocked out, Punjab progressed to the semi-finals. Later in the day, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh will be in action in the second quarter-final. Punjab will now face the winner of the Baroda-Haryana match in the second semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Friday.

Chasing 88, Punjab failed to get off to a good start as the side lost Abhishek Sharma (4) in the very first over of the innings. The left-handed batter was sent back to the pavilion by Abhimanyu Mithun.

Mandeep Singh then joined Prabhsimran Singh in the middle and the duo retrieved the innings for Punjab. Both batsmen mixed caution with aggression and in the end, they took the side over the line with 44 balls to spare. Mandeep and Simran remained unbeaten on 35 and 49 respectively and their partnership stood at an unbeaten 85.

Earlier, Siddharth's show with the ball helped Punjab bundled out Karnataka for 87.

Put in to bat first, Karnataka got off to a bad start as the side lost its first four wickets inside the powerplay overs. Devdutt Padikkal (11), Karun Nair (12), Sharath BR (2), and Pavan Deshpande (0) all failed to leave a mark and Karanataka found the score reading 37/4 after the first six overs.

Shreyas Gopal and Aniruddha Joshi put together a brief stand of 25 runs, but as soon as the duo started looking comfortable at the crease, Punjab struck back as Ramandeep Singh dismissed Gopal (13), reducing Karantaka to 51/5 in the eighth over.

Aniruddha went on to play a knock of 27 runs from 33 balls, but his vigil also came to an end in the 15th over as he was cleaned up by Mayank Markande. The lower-order was also not able to contribute much, and as a result, Karnataka was bundled out for 87.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Fukrey 3: Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Manjot Singh head to Dubai for promotions

Meet Parineeti Chopra's younger brother Sahaj Chopra who is an entrepreneur

Ramesh Bidhuri: All about BJP MP facing backlash for abusing BSP MP Danish Ali in Parliament

WhatsApp lets users create groups without names now: Know how it works

Ahead of Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's wedding, Sania Mirza pens adorable note for bride-to-be: 'My turn to...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE