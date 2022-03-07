'Kaun Pravin Tambe?' Shreyas Talpade plays lead in biopic on the life of oldest IPL cricketer

From Sachin Tendulkar to MS Dhoni, many biopics have been made on Indian sports stars and around various sports in the Indian country. With biopics being the new flavour of the town, it has been learnt that there is another movie in the pipeline.

While cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar to Virat Kohli have earned global stardom thanks to their blitzes over the 22 yards, leg-spinner Pravin Tambe could not earn success at the highest level.

However, he certainly became an inspiration for many owing to the age at which he made his debut and played the Indian Premier League (IPL). At the age of 48, Tambe, in 2020, Tambe had become the first Indian to feature in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Owing to the same, a biopic is set to be released on his journey titled 'Kaun Pravin Tambe?'. Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade will play the lead while Jayprad Desai is the director.

The actor took to Twitter and wrote, "Kaun hai Pravin Tambe? Cricket ka most experienced debutante and the most inspiring cricket story never told".

Have a look:

The biopic will be released on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on April 1, with the trailer being out on March 9.

Talking about Tambe, his cricket journey has been all about self-belief and determination as he made his IPL debut at the age of 41 in 2013.

Contrary to the expectations, he had made sure to shut doen all negativity and made a significant mark in the competition and even took a hat-trick.