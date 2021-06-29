VIRAL: Shoaib Akhtar's son dances to Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par song - Watch

When the comes to cricket, one thing they surely attract is Bollywood. The two industries go hand-in-hand and the limit for the same is not just for India. Neighbors Pakistan have also had their share of controversies when related to Bollywood, while the latter has surely influenced the country with their movies.

So when former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar shared a video on June 29, of his son - Muhammad Mikaeel Ali - standing in front of the TV and shaking a leg to the song 'Bum Bum Bole' from Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par, it was pleasing to see.

The movie was released in 2007 and featured Aamir, along with Darsheel Safary, Tisca Chopra, and Vipin Sharma. The movie was based around a child, suffering from Dyslexia - a reading disorder. The film garnered praise from the critics and became a Blockbuster.

The Rawalpindi Express's video attracted a number of likes and comments. He captioned the video and wrote, "Amir Khan work is still doing wonders for every kid & mines to keep it up…,"

WATCH:

Earlier, Akhtar had stated he wanted Salman Khan to act in his biopic. "If ever my biopic is made, I want Salman Khan to play the lead in it," Akhtar was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq, a Pakistan journalist.

As for Akhtar's cricketing career, it was marred with injuries and controversies. However, the man turned out to be a strong force for Pakistan.

He had debuted in 1997 and played for as many as 14 years. The now 45-year-old in his 46 Tests, 163 ODIs, and 15 T20Is, picked up 178, 247, and 19 wickets respectively.