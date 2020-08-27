Shoaib Akhtar calls James Anderson a ‘medium pacer’, gets brutally trolled

James Anderson achieved history on Wednesday when he became the first pacer in Test history to take 600 wickets. Anderson achieved the feat during the third and final Test in Southampton against Pakistan. Having become the oldest to take a five-wicket haul, the 38-year-old veteran needed two more wickets to get to the coveted record. James Anderson achieved it on the final day as had Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali caught with a short ball that climbed up sharply and Azhar Ali was undone for pace and bounce. Anderson is the fourth player after Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble to achieve this record.

Following his achievement, congratulations poured in from all over the world. Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper, labelled him as the best bowler he had ever faced. There were congratulations too from Pakistan, with former pacer Shoaib Akhtar tweeting, “Incredible 600 by @jimmy9. What an amazing achievement. Playing 156 Test Matches for a medium fast bowler is no less achievement. Cheers mate.”

Anderson eyes 700

At 38 years, age is not on James Anderson’s side. With the England Test schedule uncertain, it could be a long time before Anderson is seen in white clothing again. There have been plenty of speculations that Anderson might announce his retirement from Test cricket and it would bring an end to a magnificent 17-year career where he has transformed England’s bowling fortunes along with Stuart Broad.

However, speaking after the end of the match, Anderson has brushed aside any speculation that he might retire and instead, he wants to focus on the 2021 Ashes as well as reaching yet another magical landmark of 700 wickets.

“In this Test, I was really on it and I feel like I've still got stuff to offer this team. I don't think I've won my last Test matches as an England cricketer yet. Can I reach 700? Why not? I still love turning up every day at training, putting in the hard yards and being in the dressing room with the lads trying to forge a win for England. That's all I've really ever bothered about and what I'll keep trying to do,” Anderson said.

The point was echoed by skipper Joe Root during the post-match presentation. “To be able to stand up and perform in Test cricket over such a long period of time is a fantastic achievement. Credit to him. Absolutely see Broad and Anderson continuing for a long time for us,” Root said.