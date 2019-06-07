Trending#

Savour it, remember it! Federer-Nadal gear up for a memorable clay face-off, Twitter waits in excitement

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will be clashing for the 39th time.


Jun 7, 2019

French Open: The rivalry between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal has been passionately celebrated. The two men have star-crossed lovers rather than professional athletes turning into arch-rivals.

The term ‘Fedal bromance/romance’ or ‘Fedal is love’ has been going on for years now and the two legends are in no mood stop soon.

“If I played clay again it was to play with Rafa,” Federer said after defeating Stan Wawrinka in the quarter-finals. “For me to get to Rafa is not simple. It took five matches here for me to win to get there. That’s why I’m very happy to play Rafa.”

When Nadal was told about Federer claiming that he played on clay just to face him, he responded saying, “No, that’s not true. He didn’t say that. No, no,” he added.

“If he’s back, it’s because he’s a player that is complete on all surfaces. And on clay, he has good chances of winning. One thing is that he feels physically ready. He’s coming back because he wants to do so.”

While the two have shown the respect and affection they have for each other, their fans are also eagerly waiting for their memorable face-off.

This encounter will be their 39th clash, and fans hope for a miracle to get a fairytale ending.