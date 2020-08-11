Sakshi Dhoni sends fans into a tizzy with Ziva's lastest adorable picture with a baby - See pic

Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Singh Rawat, recently shared an adorable photograph of their daughter which sent fans into complete awe.

Sakshi took to social media and posted a loveable picture of Ziva holding a baby in her lap while sitting on the bed.

The post instantly became the apple of the eye amongst fans who can't stop spreading love in the comment section of the picture.

Sakshi took to her official Instagram handle to share the photo and captioned it with a heart emoji.

Since the upload, the picture so far has almost 480,000 likes on it.

HERE IS THE POST:

HERE IS HOW THE FANS REACTED TO IT: