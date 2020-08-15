Sachin Tendulkar shares emotional post as MS Dhoni retires from international cricket

Former Team India cricketer and a true legend of the sport Sachin Tendulkar shared an emotional post after MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday.

Dhoni took to Instagram and shared a video with a caption: "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired"

As this news went live, Sachin took to Twitter and lauded the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper.

"Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni . Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings," Sachin wrote on Twitter.