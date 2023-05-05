RR vs GT, IPL 2023, Dream 11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Source: Twitter

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will be up against Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals for the second time in IPL 2023. The match will start at 7:30 pm in the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday (May 5). In their previous clash Gujarat had to face a home defeat by Rajasthan at the Narendra Modi Stadium where Skipper Sanju Samson (60 off 32) and Shimron Hytmyers (56 off 26) helped his team register 3 wickets win over the defending champion. Batting first, GT posted a total of 177 runs with the help of Shubman Gill’s 45 off 34 and David Miller’s 46 off 30 but failed to defend it as RR chased down the target in the last over with 4 balls left.

But a lot has changed after that match as Gujarat Titans are currently at the top of the points table with 6 wins in 9 matches. However, Rajasthan Royals have won 5 out of 9 games and placed at 4th position. If Sanju Samson’s side defeat GT tonight then they will directly move to the top with 12 points whereas if Hardik Pandya and Co manages to secure a win at Rajasthan’s home ground, they will be one step closer to qualify for the play offs. Being last year's finalist, both teams are equally strong and are favorites to lift the trophy.

Match Details: RR vs GT, IPL 2023, Match 48

Date and Time: May 5, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson



Batters: Shubman Gill, David Miller, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler,

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami

RR vs GT, My Dream 11 team

Shubman Gill ©, Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc), Jos Buttler, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami

RR vs GT Probable XIs



GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma.