Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

RR vs GT, IPL 2023, Dream 11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

If Sanju Samson’s side defeat GT tonight, they will directly move to the top with 12 points whereas if Hardik Pandya and Co manages to secure a win at Rajasthan’s home ground, they will be one step closer to qualify for the play offs

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 08:35 AM IST

RR vs GT, IPL 2023, Dream 11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans
Source: Twitter

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will be up against Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals for the second time in IPL 2023. The match will start at 7:30 pm in the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday (May 5). In their previous clash Gujarat had to face a home defeat by Rajasthan at the Narendra Modi Stadium where Skipper Sanju Samson (60 off 32) and Shimron Hytmyers (56 off 26) helped his team register 3 wickets win over the defending champion. Batting first, GT posted a total of 177 runs with the help of Shubman Gill’s 45 off 34 and David Miller’s 46 off 30 but failed to defend it as RR chased down the target in the last over with 4 balls left. 

But a lot has changed after that match as Gujarat Titans are currently at the top of the points table with 6 wins in 9 matches. However, Rajasthan Royals have won 5 out of 9 games and placed at 4th position. If Sanju Samson’s side defeat GT tonight then they will directly move to the top with 12 points whereas if Hardik Pandya and Co manages to secure a win at Rajasthan’s home ground, they will be one step closer to qualify for the play offs. Being last year's finalist, both teams are equally strong and are favorites to lift the trophy. 

Match Details: RR vs GT, IPL 2023, Match 48
Date and Time: May 5, 2023, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson


Batters: Shubman Gill, David Miller, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, 

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami

RR vs GT, My Dream 11 team
Shubman Gill ©, Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc), Jos Buttler, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson,  Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami

RR vs GT Probable XIs


GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sobhita Dhulipala reveals her mom got upset at her sister's 'North meets South shaadi', shares photos
Holi 2023: From Sholay and Silsila to Raanjhana and Ram Leela, Bollywood's best Holi scenes
Priyanka Chopra drops romantic photos with Nick Jonas from Roman holiday, netizens say 'nazar naa lage'
Sexaholic star Shama Sikander shows off toned beach body in red bikini in Dubai, pics go viral
Amid wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha, check out Parineeti Chopra's 5 outfits that you would want to have
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 685 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 5
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.