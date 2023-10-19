Rohit Sharma assures no major damage in Hardik Pandya's injury post Bangladesh victory

Injury update: Hardik Pandya's ankle concerns addressed by Rohit Sharma, No serious damage

Following India's triumphant win against Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, India's captain, Rohit Sharma, addressed the injury sustained by all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Pandya suffered the injury during India's seven-wicket victory at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Rohit Sharma revealed that Pandya pulled up sore but reassured everyone that there is no significant damage. The injury occurred when Pandya twisted his ankle in the ninth over while playing against Bangladesh. "He pulled up a bit sore. There is no major damage, which is good for us. But obviously, with an injury like that, we have to assess every day, and we will do whatever is required," Rohit explained.

The injury became evident during the ninth over of the game when Pandya tried to stop a straight drive from Litton Das, Bangladesh's opener. Unfortunately, his right foot slipped, causing him to fall and twist his ankle. Despite immediate attention and having his right ankle strapped, Pandya was unable to continue playing and had to leave the field.

Although Pandya attempted to continue, the pain proved too much to bear, and he was eventually helped off the field by physiotherapists. Notably, Pandya had bowled only three overs before sustaining the injury. Virat Kohli stepped in to complete his over, delivering three deliveries and conceding two runs. This marked Kohli's first over in World Cup cricket since 2015.

India secured the match with a seven-wicket victory and is now preparing to face table-toppers New Zealand at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on October 22.