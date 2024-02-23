Twitter
Meet actress who sold scrap for survival, had no money to pay bills, is now one of highest-paid TV stars, charges...

RRTS: NCRTC plans to connect Greater Noida, Greater Noida West with...

RCBW vs UPW WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz

Nikhil Kamath discusses climate change, challenges India can face for clean energy in his podcast WTF is?

Meet man, who left high paying job in London, moved to India, now leads Rs 5795 crore company as...

Meet actress who sold scrap for survival, had no money to pay bills, is now one of highest-paid TV stars, charges...

RRTS: NCRTC plans to connect Greater Noida, Greater Noida West with...

RCBW vs UPW WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz

Meet actress who sold scrap for survival, had no money to pay bills, is now one of highest-paid TV stars, charges...

Nikhil Kamath discusses climate change, challenges India can face for clean energy in his podcast WTF is?

This horror film made audience faint, puke in theatres, many walked out crying, viewers waited hours in queues to...

RCBW vs UPW WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz

RCBW vs UPW Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 2 between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Feb 23, 2024, 10:13 PM IST

The Women’s Premier League 2024 is gearing up for an exciting showdown as Royal Challengers Bangalore face UP Warriorz in match number 2 this Saturday at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Smriti Mandhana captains RCB, having a tough season with only two wins in eight matches. On the other hand, Alyssa Healy leads UP Warriorz, securing the third spot with four wins and losses each in eight matches.

Looking at their past encounters in WPL 2023, both teams have a balanced record, each winning one out of the two matches they played. It adds an extra layer of anticipation to this upcoming clash. Get ready for an intense battle between RCB and UP Warriorz as they strive for victory and aim to make their mark in the Women’s Premier League 2024.

Match Details

Date: February 24, 2024

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: JioCinema

RCB-W vs UPW Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keeper- A Healy 

Batters – S Mandhana, D Wyatt, and G Harris

All-Rounders – E Perry (Captain), T McGrath (VC), S Devine and D Sharma

Bowlers – RS Thakur, R Gayakwad, and S Patil 

RCB-W vs UPW My Dream11 Team

A Healy, S Mandhana, E Perry, R Ghosh, D Wyatt, T McGrath (VC), S Devine, D Sharma, RS Thakur, R Gayakwad, S Patil  

