RCB-W vs UPW, Match 11 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's Premier League 2024 match to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to face off in the 11th Women's Premier League 2024 match at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, March 4th. UP Warriorz are on a winning streak, securing victories in their last two games, propelling them up the WPL points table. In contrast, Royal Challengers Bangalore find themselves in a challenging spot, having suffered losses in two consecutive matches.

This clash is crucial for both teams as it can significantly impact their standings in the WPL. The UP Warriorz will aim to maintain their momentum and further solidify their position in the league, while the Royal Challengers Bangalore will be eager to turn things around and bounce back with a win. Stay tuned for an exciting match as these two teams compete for crucial points in the Women's Premier League 2024.

RCB vs UPW WPL live streaming, and telecast details below

When is the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 Match?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between RCB and UPW will take place on Monday, 4th March.

Where is the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 Match?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between RCB and UPW will take place at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

At What Time Will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 Match Start?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between RCB and UPW will begin at 7:30 pm.

When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 Match?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between RCB and UPW will be live-streamed on JioCinema app and website.

How To Watch the Live Telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 Match?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between RCB and UPW will be telecast live on Sports 18 network.

Pitch Report

This will mark the last match of WPL 2024 in Bengaluru before the teams move to Delhi for the remainder of the tournament. Given the lopsided outcomes of previous matches, it's evident that the toss will hold significant importance, with chasing likely being the favored option.

Weather report

According to AccuWeather, there will be hazy sunshine on the day of the match. Rain will not play spoilsport during the UPW vs RCB WPL 2024 match, as the chances of precipitation are zero per cent. The minimum and maximum temperature will be 19 and 34 degrees Celsius respectively, the forecast said.

Probable playing XI

UPW: Alyssa Healy (c)/(wk), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani

RCB: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh