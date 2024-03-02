RCB-W vs MI-W, Match 9 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians Women's Premier League 2024 match to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The stage is set for an exciting clash in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face off against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 9 on Saturday, March 2nd, at Bangalore's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB, captained by Smriti Mandhana, aims to bounce back from their first loss after starting the season with two impressive wins. They're eager to regain momentum in front of their home crowd. Defending champs Mumbai Indians, coming off their first defeat against UP Warrioz, also seek a return to winning ways.

The victorious team in this clash will take the top spot on the points table. Both sides are gearing up for the big match, and here's a quick look at the historical performance of the pitch at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Live streaming details

When and where will the match between RCBW and MIW take place?

The match between RCBW and MIW will be held on March 2, 2024, at 7:30 P.M at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the match between RCBW and MIW in India?

The live broadcast of the match between RCBW and MIW will be available on the Sports 18 channel.

Where to watch the live streaming of the match between RCBW and MIW in India?

The live streaming of the match between RCBW and MIW will be available on the Jio Cinema app.

Pitch report

Due to the batting-friendly nature of the pitch, teams batting second have generally enjoyed an advantage at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the WPL so far. In fact, six out of eight times, chasing teams have clinched the match this season. The ground is known for its short boundaries, particularly on the square leg and mid-wicket sides, making it easier for batters to hit sixes and fours.

Weather report

The RCB Women vs MI Women match takes place in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 2. WPL 2024 match 9 weather report, according to weather.com, suggests that the temperature of Bengaluru City on Saturday, March 2 will be 32° Celcius during the day and 19° at night.

The sky will be a little cloudy during the day but clear at night. The humidity will be 36% in the day and rise to 47% at night. The chance of rain is just 1% during the day. There is no chance of rain at night.

Probable Playing XI

RCB - Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nadine de Klerk, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur

MI - Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Issy Wong, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque