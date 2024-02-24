Twitter
Headlines

Meet woman who quit high-paying job in US, then built Rs 100 crore company at young age of…

'Pressure being put on us to walk out of INDIA Bloc', alleges AAP after ED's summons to Delhi CM Kejriwal

Meet Gadia Lohar, who made weapons for war, once promised to Maharana Pratap, still…

RCB vs UPW, Match 2 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet man, an Indian, who donated Rs 22573202 ahead of Ramadan due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman who quit high-paying job in US, then built Rs 100 crore company at young age of…

RCB vs UPW, Match 2 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet man, an Indian, who donated Rs 22573202 ahead of Ramadan due to...

Batters with most runs for KKR in IPL history

10 most-expensive Hollywood films ever 

Batters with most Test hundreds away from home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

MIW vs DCW Highlights: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 4 Wickets | WPL 2024 Match Number 1

WPL 2024 Match 1, MIW vs DCW: Mumbai Indians Wins The Toss, Choose To Bowl First In Chinnaswamy

WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan With Other Bollywood Stars Slay The Women's Premier League

Meet actress who cried on road after being body shamed, kicked out of 13 films, later won National Award, now charges...

Not Priyanka Chopra, but this actress was first choice opposite Hrithik Roshan in Krrish

Viral video: Salman Khan kisses mom Salma, eats fries from nephew, niece; actor's adorable moments with family win fans

HomeCricket

Cricket

RCB vs UPW, Match 2 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

In the second match of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and UP Warriorz (UPW) will lock horns on Saturday (February 24) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Feb 24, 2024, 08:07 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore aims to kickstart the Women’s Premier League on a positive note in the upcoming season, facing UP Warriorz at the Chinnaswamy on Saturday. RCB faced a forgettable 2023, finishing second last despite a star-studded lineup featuring Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, and Renuka Singh. Mandhana, notably, had a challenging season, scoring only 149 runs in eight matches at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 119.

On the other side, UP Warriorz aspires to secure a top-two finish in the tournament. Their squad boasts players like Alyssa Healy, Grace Harris, and Sophie Ecclestone, with the recent addition of Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu. The team aims to leverage Athapaththu's experience for a stronger performance this season.

However, achieving success on Bengaluru's home ground may pose a considerable challenge for them. The clash promises an exciting start to the season with both teams eager to make their mark in the Women’s Premier League.

RCB vs UPW WPL live streaming details

When is the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 Match?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between RCB and UPW will take place on Saturday, 24 February.

Where is the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 Match?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between RCB and UPW will take place at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

At What Time Will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 Match Start?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between RCB and UPW will begin at 7:30 pm.

When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 Match?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between RCB and UPW will be live-streamed on JioCinema app and website.

How To Watch the Live Telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 Match?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between RCB and UPW will be telecast live on the Sports 18 network.

Pitch report

The Chinnaswamy Stadium offers advantageous conditions for batters, catering to the needs of both pacers and spinners who can expect support. However, the presence of shorter boundaries adds an intriguing dimension, posing a formidable challenge for bowlers. Consequently, the upcoming match is poised to witness a high-scoring affair, making it highly probable that the captain winning the toss will opt to field first.

Weather report

The weather at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will remain decent with no chance of rain. The minimum temperature will settle close to 22 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will hover around 32 degrees Celsius, as per AccuWeather. The wind speed at the venue will be 13 km/h with 46 percent humidity.  

Probable Playing XI

RCB: SFM Devine, S Mandhana (C), EA Perry, DD Kasat, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Wareham, KL Cross, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, E Bisht, Renuka Singh

UPW: Alyssa Healy (C), Shweta Sehrawat, TM McGrath, DB Sharma, GM Harris, K P Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, S Ecclestone, K Anjali Sarwani, Parshavi Chopra, RS Gayakwad

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, who left high paying job in London, moved to India, now leads Rs 5795 crore company as...

Crakk movie review: Vidyut Jamwwal, Arjun Rampal film is part Death Race, part Khatron Ke Khiladi, total disappointment

RRTS: NCRTC plans to connect Greater Noida, Greater Noida West with...

Meet son of famous film actor who cracked UPSC with full-time job, became IAS officer without coaching, his AIR was…

PM Modi to dedicate projects worth Rs 12000 crore to Varanasi today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE