RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 30 to be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In the 30th IPL 2024 match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru faces Sunrisers Hyderabad at Bengaluru's M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 15th at 7:30 PM IST. Having lost five games and won just one match, RCB will look to beat the Sunrisers, who is at fifth with three wins and two losses.

Live streaming details

Where will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 be played?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru .

When will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 be played?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match will be played on April 15, 2024.

Which TV channel will broadcast Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match on April 15?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

The M Chinnaswamy pitch tends to favor the team batting second. This was clear in the first two games this season. On March 25, RCB chased down Punjab Kings' 176 in 19.2 overs. Then, on March 29, KKR surpassed RCB's 182 in only 16.5 overs.

Weather report

In the afternoon, Bengaluru will be around 26 degrees with humidity at 39%. No rain is expected.

Probable playing XI

RCB - Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar , Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Vyshak Vijayakumar, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj.

SRH - Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, T. Natarajan