Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Srinagar Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Mumtaz slams Zeenat Aman for advising live-in relationship before marriage: 'She should be the last person...'

Election Commission seizes Rs 4,650 crore ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024

Meet first Indian actress to give Rs 1000 crore hit, started as extra; not Deepika, Nayanthara, Alia, Priyanka, Rashmika

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Srinagar Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Mumtaz slams Zeenat Aman for advising live-in relationship before marriage: 'She should be the last person...'

8 'Healthy' foods that are not nutritious

7 most walkable cities in the world

8 ways to prevent Parkinson's disease

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

Mumtaz slams Zeenat Aman for advising live-in relationship before marriage: 'She should be the last person...'

Meet first Indian actress to give Rs 1000 crore hit, started as extra; not Deepika, Nayanthara, Alia, Priyanka, Rashmika

Salman Khan shares first post after firing incident at his house, says 'ready for...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 30 to be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 15, 2024, 05:17 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the 30th IPL 2024 match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru faces Sunrisers Hyderabad at Bengaluru's M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 15th at 7:30 PM IST. Having lost five games and won just one match, RCB will look to beat the Sunrisers, who is at fifth with three wins and two losses.

Live streaming details

Where will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 be played?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru .

When will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 be played?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match will be played on April 15, 2024.

Which TV channel will broadcast Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match on April 15?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

The M Chinnaswamy pitch tends to favor the team batting second. This was clear in the first two games this season. On March 25, RCB chased down Punjab Kings' 176 in 19.2 overs. Then, on March 29, KKR surpassed RCB's 182 in only 16.5 overs.

Weather report

In the afternoon, Bengaluru will be around 26 degrees with humidity at 39%. No rain is expected.

Probable playing XI

RCB - Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar , Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Vyshak Vijayakumar, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj.

SRH - Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, T. Natarajan

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor whose father was a superstar, made super flop debut with Sridevi, then quit acting, he is now...

Salman Khan's friend says actor was present in house when gunmen fired, shares what Salim Khan said: 'Iska jawaab..'

Meet actress who belongs to royal family, got married at young age, then divorced, is now engaged to..

Who is Anmol Bishnoi? Gangster whose FB post claims responsibility for firing at Salman Khan's house, also accused in..

Meet actress who was a superstar, then quit acting to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, career ended, now..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement