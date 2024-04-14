Cricket

RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

RCB vs SRH Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 30 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In the 30th IPL 2024 match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru faces Sunrisers Hyderabad at Bengaluru's M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 15th at 7:30 PM IST. Royal Challengers Bengaluru sits at the bottom with one win in six games. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad holds fifth place with three wins in five matches. Match details Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 30 Date & Time: Apr 15, 07:30 PM Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru RCB vs SRH Dream11 prediction Keepers – Heinrich Klaasen, Dinesh Karthik Batters – Virat Kohli (c), Travis Head (vc), Faf du Plessis, Abhishek Sharma All-rounders – Aiden Markram, Will Jacks, K Nitesh Reddy Bowlers – Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar RCB vs SRH My Dream11 team Heinrich Klaasen(vc), Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli (c), Travis Head, Faf du Plessis, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Will Jacks, K Nitesh Reddy, Pat Cummins,Reece Topley

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.