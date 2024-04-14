Twitter
RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Cricket

RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

RCB vs SRH Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 30 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 14, 2024, 10:27 PM IST

In the 30th IPL 2024 match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru faces Sunrisers Hyderabad at Bengaluru's M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 15th at 7:30 PM IST. Royal Challengers Bengaluru sits at the bottom with one win in six games. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad holds fifth place with three wins in five matches.

Match details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 30

Date & Time: Apr 15, 07:30 PM

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

RCB vs SRH Dream11 prediction

Keepers – Heinrich Klaasen, Dinesh Karthik

Batters – Virat Kohli (c), Travis Head (vc), Faf du Plessis, Abhishek Sharma

All-rounders – Aiden Markram, Will Jacks, K Nitesh Reddy

Bowlers – Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

RCB vs SRH My Dream11 team

Heinrich Klaasen(vc), Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli (c), Travis Head, Faf du Plessis, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Will Jacks, K Nitesh Reddy, Pat Cummins,Reece Topley

 

