RCB vs GG, WPL 2024: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Molineux shine as RCB beat GG by eight wickets

RCB registered their 2nd consecutive win of the 2nd season to move at the top of the points table. Ellyse Perry finished off with a four for RCB to chase down their 108-run target.

A clinical all-round show helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Gujarat Giants by eight wickets in their Women's Premier League match here on Tuesday. Opting to field, RCB restricted Gujarat to a lowly 107 for 7 and then overhauled the target with ease, scoring 110 for 2 in 12.3 overs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Skipper Smriti Mandhana hit a 27-ball 43, while Sabbhineni Meghana (36) and Ellyse Perry (23) also chipped in with the bat to complement the bowling efforts of pacer Renuka Singh (2/14) and left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux (3/25). Brief scores:

Gujarat Giants: 107 for 7 in 20 overs (Dayalan Hemalatha 31, Sophie Molineux 3/25).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 110 for 2 in 12.3 overs (Smriti Mandhana 43; Ashleigh Gardner 1/15, Tanuja Kanwar 1/20)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published PTI)