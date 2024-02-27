RCB vs GG WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants

RCB vs GG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 5 between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to face Gujarat Giants in the WPL 2024's fifth match on Tuesday night. RCB started strong with a win against UP Warriorz and aims to keep the winning streak going. In their first game, RCB batted first, scoring 157 runs with Sabbhineni Meghana and Richa Ghosh playing key roles. Meghana made a vital half-century, and Ghosh smashed 62 runs in 37 balls. RCB's Sobhana Asha took five wickets for 22 runs, securing a close two-run victory.

The upcoming T20 match will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 27. Gujarat Giants Women faced an opening defeat to Mumbai, losing by five wickets. They now aim to recover and bounce back in the upcoming game.

Match Details

Match: RCB - W vs GG - W, Match 5, Women’s Premier League 2024

Date and Time: February 27, 2024, Tuesday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Streaming: JioCinema

RCB-W vs GG-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Phoebe Litchfield, S Meghana

Allrounders: Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner, Sneh Rana, Kathryn Bryce

Bowlers: Georgia Wareham, Lea Tahuhu

RCB-W vs GG-W My Dream11 Team

Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Phoebe Litchfield, S Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner, Sneh Rana, Kathryn Bryce, Lea Tahuhu, Renuka Singh