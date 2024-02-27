RCB vs GG, Match 5 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bangalore are up against Gujarat Giants in the WPL 2024 on Tuesday (February 27) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In tonight's Women's Premier League 2024 match, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will go head-to-head with the Gujarat Giants (GG), marking the second match for both teams this season. RCB commenced their campaign with a triumph against UP Warriorz, while GG suffered a defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians in their opening fixture. In the previous Women's Premier League, neither RCB nor GG made it to the playoffs. Both franchises are determined to secure a spot in the knockouts this time.

Before the RCB vs GG clash unfolds, let's take a look at the anticipated lineups, the condition of the pitch, match predictions, and information about live streaming for WPL 2024 Match 5.

Live streaming details

When will Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024 match be played?

RCB-W vs GG-W will be played on February 27, Tuesday.

Where will Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024 match be played?

RCB-W vs GG-W will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024 begin?

RCB-W vs GG-W will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024 match?

RCB-W vs GG-W will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024 match via live streaming?

RCB-W vs GG-W will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Bengaluru seemed slightly challenging to bat on in the previous two encounters. Gujarat Giants scored 126/9 against Mumbai Indians, while UP Warriorz managed 119/9 against Delhi Capitals. Generally, the wicket at the venue is good for batting, but a used surface may challenge the batters.

Weather Report

No rain interruptions are expected during the RCB vs GG match in WPL 2024 tonight. It will be a clear night sky with periodic clouds in Bengaluru. The temperature will stay in the range of 26 degrees Celsius during the game hours.

Probable Playing XI

RCB - Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Molineux, Georgina Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Shobana, Renuka Singh

GG - Beth Mooney (c & wk), Veda Krishnamurthy, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Kathryn Bryce, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh