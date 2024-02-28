Twitter
RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy Cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi capitals

Mukesh Ambani signs massive Rs 70352 crore deal, to invest Rs 11500 crore in...

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani reveals how his bride-to-be Radhika Merchant reacted during his health issues

March 2024 festival calendar: When is Mahashivratri, Holi, Ramadan, Easter? check full list here

Shubhankar Mishra becomes first news anchor to launch a digital platform with NewsBook and Cricket Book

RCB vs DC WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals

RCB vs DC Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 7 between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 28, 2024, 08:43 PM IST

WPL 2024
Royal Challengers Bangalore will be making their debut in front of their home crowd as they take on Delhi Capitals in Match 7 of the Women’s Premier League 2024.

After a disappointing first season in the WPL last year, where they failed to reach the playoffs, Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Smriti Mandhana, are determined to achieve a different outcome this time. With a strong lineup on paper, the team from Bengaluru is eager to secure a tournament victory before their male counterparts in the IPL.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals made history by becoming the first team to reach the final in WPL history, finishing at the top of the league stage in the 2023 season. Despite losing the final to the Mumbai Indians, they are determined to surpass that achievement this season and claim the championship title.

Match details

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Delhi Capitals Women

Date and Time: February 29, 2024, Thursday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

RCB-W vs DC-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicket Keepers: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Varma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Sabbhineni Meghana

All-Rounders: Ellyse Perry (VC), Sophie Devine, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp (C)

Bowlers: Georgia Wareham

RCB-W vs DC-W My Dream11 Team

Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana (VC), Sabbhineni Meghana, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey (C), Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur

Also Read| Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer lose central contracts as BCCI announces annual player retainership for 2023-24 season

