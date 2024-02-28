RCB vs DC WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals

Cricket
RCB vs DC Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 7 between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals.
Royal Challengers Bangalore will be making their debut in front of their home crowd as they take on Delhi Capitals in Match 7 of the Women’s Premier League 2024.
After a disappointing first season in the WPL last year, where they failed to reach the playoffs, Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Smriti Mandhana, are determined to achieve a different outcome this time. With a strong lineup on paper, the team from Bengaluru is eager to secure a tournament victory before their male counterparts in the IPL.
On the other hand, Delhi Capitals made history by becoming the first team to reach the final in WPL history, finishing at the top of the league stage in the 2023 season. Despite losing the final to the Mumbai Indians, they are determined to surpass that achievement this season and claim the championship title.
Match details
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Delhi Capitals Women
Date and Time: February 29, 2024, Thursday, 07:30 pm IST
Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
RCB-W vs DC-W Dream11 Prediction
Wicket Keepers: Richa Ghosh
Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Varma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Sabbhineni Meghana
All-Rounders: Ellyse Perry (VC), Sophie Devine, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp (C)
Bowlers: Georgia Wareham
RCB-W vs DC-W My Dream11 Team
Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana (VC), Sabbhineni Meghana, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey (C), Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur
