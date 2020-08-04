RCB skipper Virat Kohli's countdown for upcoming IPL 2020 in UAE begins

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in its Governing Council meeting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has decided to hold the 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament from September 19 to November 10.

The tournament will see matches starting from 7:30 PM IST and will also witness 10 doubleheaders.

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI official stated that it was decided to take the IPL into another week and that will see the final being played on November 10. The official also added that to ensure there is enough spacing between games considering the strict protocol, 10 doubleheaders have been planned.

“We have decided to go up till November 10 and so the final will be held on a weekday for the first time. Also, to ensure that there are enough gaps between games considering the travelling and the biosecure environment and keeping all these things in mind, we will have 10 doubleheaders this season,” the official revealed.

The news has got cricketers, franchises and fans all excited and this is how they are showing their happiness. Now taking to social media, Indian skipper Virat Kohli shared images awaiting the 13th edition.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain shared two photos - one with AB de Villiers while the other is of a group celebration. Kohli captioned the image with emojis of a sand timer and a clock.

Meanwhile, VIVO - who were the title sponsors for the Indian Premier League (IPL) - have pulled out for this year's edition. But the company has not terminated its sponsorship agreement.

VIVO has pulled out following criticism on social media in the backdrop of the violent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh in June.