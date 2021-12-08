India's tour of South Africa: Four star players likely to miss series due to THIS reason

As the date for India's tour of South Africa is approaching, it has been learnt that players namely Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shubman Gill, and Ishant Sharma would most likely miss the series due to injury concerns. These players had recently featured in the Test series between India and New Zealand at home, however, all four are now expected to be on the sidelines for quite a while.

With the main set of players now likely to miss the tournament due to injuries, the Chetan Sharma-headed selection committee would now look to give new players a chance.

According to a report in the Indian Express, Jadeja has a ligament tear while Axar has a stress fracture. Speaking of Gill, the opener's shin injury has resurfaced while Ishant Sharma, who had also missed the Mumbai Test due to a side strain would also miss the South Africa Tests.

"All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered a right forearm injury during the 1st Test match in Kanpur. After undergoing scans, he was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm. He has been advised rest and is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had stated in a release ahead of the Mumbai Test. Ajinkya Rahane had also missed the clash due to fitness issues.

However, as the tracks in South Africa aren't known to assist spinners much, the Men in Blue won't be hurt much with the absence of Axar and Jadeja. Moreover, the side still will have the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Jayant Yadav.

For the unversed, India is scheduled to tour South Africa for three Tests and as many ODIs, starting from December 26.