Trending#

China

Sushant Singh Rajput

coronavirus

lockdown

covid-19 cases in india

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket


Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba caught without mask, argues with cops

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba is said to have entered into an argument with a police constable in Gujarat’s Rajkot when she was caught without a mask.


Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Rivaba

Ravindra Jadeja's wife caught without mask, argues with cops , Ravindra Jadeja Instagram

Share

Written By

Edited By

Karen Noronha

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Aug 11, 2020, 06:51 PM IST

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba is said to have entered into an argument with a police constable in Gujarat’s Rajkot when she was caught without a mask.

According to news agency PTI, the cricketer was driving his car at the time of the incident on Monday night. While the all-rounder was wearing a mask, his wife wasn’t.

Soon, the cricketer’s wife got into a heated argument with head constable Sonal Gosai when their car was stopped at Kisanpara Chowk after noticing that Rivaba was not wearing a mask, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manoharsinh Jadeja told PTI.

Following the argument, head constable Gosai complained of uneasiness and was taken to a nearby hospital, the DCP said.

Gosai was discharged after half an hour and is fine now. As for Jadeja's wife, no FIR has been lodged as yet.