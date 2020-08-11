Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba caught without mask, argues with cops

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba is said to have entered into an argument with a police constable in Gujarat’s Rajkot when she was caught without a mask.

According to news agency PTI, the cricketer was driving his car at the time of the incident on Monday night. While the all-rounder was wearing a mask, his wife wasn’t.

Soon, the cricketer’s wife got into a heated argument with head constable Sonal Gosai when their car was stopped at Kisanpara Chowk after noticing that Rivaba was not wearing a mask, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manoharsinh Jadeja told PTI.

Following the argument, head constable Gosai complained of uneasiness and was taken to a nearby hospital, the DCP said.

Gosai was discharged after half an hour and is fine now. As for Jadeja's wife, no FIR has been lodged as yet.