'Jadeja doesn't even know English': Sanjay Manjrekar in alleged conversation leaked by Twitter user

Commentator and former cricket Sanjay Manjrekar has become the centre of all attraction again after a Twitter user leaked an alleged conversation with him, where the former was seen taking a dig at the Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Manjrekar had called Jadeja a 'bits and pieces player' during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup and faced a huge uproar after his remark. While Jadeja answered Manjrekar with both his performances and on Twitter, however, the recent revelation by the user seen Manjrekar making fun of Jadeja saying, 'he doesn't even know English.'

In the screenshots of the chat, the user Soorya Narayanan shared on Twitter, Manjrekar had apparently messaged him on Twitter DMs saying, "Sad state you are in. Expecting me to worship players like you do… by the way I am not a fan. I am an analyst. And Jadeja doesn’t know English so he did not know the actual meaning of bits and pieces. And surely somebody spelt verbal diarrhoea for him."

I didn’t want to share this personal chat in public, even though it’s full to shit. But couldn’t help, coz ppl need to know this side of this man. @imjadeja would be proud of what he did to prove you wrong. @BCCI is this the kind of man you would want in your com panel in future? pic.twitter.com/AUjX301Foz — soorya narayanan (@soorya_214) June 7, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja criticising Manjrekar had written, "Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar."

Manjrekar though hasn't confirmed or denied the authenticity of the conversation.

Manjrekar, two years after the historic controversy, recently criticised Ravichandran Ashwin based on his performances in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries.

“When people start talking about Ashwin as being one of the all-time greats of the game then I have a few problems. One basic problem I have with Ashwin is that when you look at SENA countries, Ashwin doesn’t have a single five-wicket haul there,” Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo show ‘Runorder’.

For all those who don’t understand Tamil, it’s a dialogue from the movie Aparachith! — Mask up and take your vaccine(@ashwinravi99) June 7, 2021

Ashwin later replied to him by using a hilarious meme from a Tamil film.