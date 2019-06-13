'Rain Rain Go Away to Maharashtra': Kedar Jadhav asks rain to visit his state as IND vs NZ match called off

The weather in Nottingham is currently miserable and it's delaying the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 matchup between India and New Zealand.

There's been relentless rainfall over the past two days in Nottingham and the climate remains the same on Thursday so far as well. The rain-delayed the toss and has left both teams waiting on the sidelines as the covers stay on. But, Kedar Jadhav came out and said in a video which for now has gone viral on all social media platforms, where he's seen pleading the cloudy sky and the rain to go to Maharastra which is currently experiencing a drought.

Maharashtra has only 7% of water left for consumption, a crisis which is currently affecting the lives of numerous people living in the state.

The umpires came to inspect the pitch at around 4 PM and it started raining again after it stopped for a bit. The 6 PM pitch inspection also got delayed due to the relentless rain at the Trent Bridge.

Both India and New Zealand are the only two unbeaten sides in this year's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 so far. While team India got two wins from their opening two matches, the Kiwis, on the other hand, have won all three of their games.