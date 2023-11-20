Headlines

Rahul Dravid’s contract as India head coach ends with World Cup final loss

Australia beat India by six wickets in the World Cup 2023 final on Sunday to shatter Rahul Dravid's hopes of becoming the third coach to steer the Men in Blue to the most coveted trophy in the sport.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 08:15 AM IST

Rahul Dravid’s two-year contract as India head coach ended on Sunday with the heartbreaking World Cup final defeat against Australia in Ahmedabad. Dravid steered India to two ICC tournament finals and one semi-final during a successful stint that ended on a disappointing note. When questioned about his future as India coach, the former skipper and ace batter said that the issue has not come up for discussion with the BCCI and that he needed time to reflect on what is in store for him moving forward.

“I haven’t thought about it. I’ve just come off a game. I had no time to think about this and no time to reflect on this. Yeah, I will when I get the time to do that,” Dravid said at the post match media conference after Australia beat India by six wickets in the World Cup 2023 final on Sunday. 

“At this point of time, I was completely focused on this campaign and there was nothing else on my mind. And I haven’t given any other thought to what happens in the future,” the 50-year-old legend nicknamed Mr Dependable said. 

“To be honest, I am not really someone who’s going to judge and analyse myself. I was really proud to work with, I think, the players that I worked with over the last two years in all the formats, it’s been a privilege,” Dravid added 

Remaining non-committal about his intention to be the India coach for the T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies next year, Dravid said, “Honestly, I haven’t thought about it. I think all our campaign, all our energies were focused on this match, focused on this tournament, and focused till here. And I haven’t actually given it any thought or I have no plans, I have had no plans of what’s going to happen in the future.”

Dravid also lauded his skipper Rohit Sharma for his commitment to the team, “He’s been an exceptional leader. You know, Rohit’s really led this team fantastically well. He’s certainly got the dressing room, he’s given so much of his time and energy in the dressing room to the boys.”

“He has always been available for any of our conversations, any of our meetings. Sometimes there’s been a lot of planning, a lot of strategy that goes in. He’s always committed to those things. He’s given a lot of his personal time, energy into this campaign,” he said.

(Inputs from PTI)

