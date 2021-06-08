R Ashwin has THIS message for Ollie Robinson after his suspension due to sexist tweets

When one says, be careful what you post online, this statement seems to become a nightmare for England cricket team pacer Ollie Robinson.

The bowler was suspended by England Cricket Board (ECB), over his racist and sexist tweets posted in the year 2012. The suspension sparked a wide discussion on whether it was the right decision by the English board or not.

His 'tweets' started surfacing the internet on Day 1 of the first Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's. With various mixed opinions on the same, the latest person to speak out on the topic was Team India's senior spinner R Ashwin.

The Indian bowler said he feels sorry for the England pacer but has called his punishment "a strong indication of what the future holds in this social media generation".

The Tamil Nadu cricketer took to Twitter and wrote, "I can understand the negative sentiments towards what #OllieRobinson did years ago, but I do feel genuinely sorry for him being suspended after an impressive start to his Test career. This suspension is a strong indication of what the future holds in this social media Gen".

As for Robinson, the 27-year-old had issued an apology on Wednesday, admitting to posting "racist and sexist tweets" as a teenager.

He had expressed "deep regrets" for his actions and stated, "I'm not racist and I'm not sexist." Robinson's offensive tweets were targeted at Muslims and Asians and he said he is "ashamed" of it.

The young lad was at the start of his career and had an extremely impressive debut. He picked up seven wickets and scored a crucial 42 in the first innings.

His suspension would now lead him to leave the England bubble and return to his county. It also means that he will not be available for the second Test starting at Edgbaston on Thursday

Graham Thorpe, who is currently England's batting coach, said that the side would start reviewing the social media history of the players before their selection to the national team.

As for the second Test, the English side will face Kane Williamson's Kiwis on June 10.