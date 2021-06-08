PSL 2021 live streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan Super League

The 6th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will resume on Wednesday, June 9 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Only 14 matches could take place in the original schedule of the PSL 2021 in March when the cases started to emerge and it was postponed indefinitely.

After several deliberations, meetings and discussions, it was decided that the remaining matches will take place in June and after visa requirements were fulfilled and permissions were taken from the Abu Dhabi government, it was finalised that the remaining 20 matches will take place in Abu Dhabi.

The first match will see Lahore Qalandars lock horns with Islamabad United. There will be six doubleheaders in total and the league stage will end on June 19, with the final slated for June 24.

When will Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 matches start?

The matches in the remaining phase of the PSL 2021 have different timings. The solo games will start at 9.30 PM IST, while on the day of double headers, the first game will begin at 6.30 PM IST, while the second game will begin at 11.30 PM IST from June 9.

Where will Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 matches be played?

All the matches of the PSL 2021 will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 matches?

The PSL 2021 matches will be broadcast on Sony Six in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 matches?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the PSL 2021 matches on the Sony Liv app.