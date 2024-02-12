'Probably it affected my...': Glenn Maxwell reveals details of Adelaide Pub episode

Glenn Maxwell was taken to the hospital on January 22 after collapsing during a night out with friends, with allegations of alcohol involvement.

Glenn Maxwell recently addressed the incident that led to his hospitalization in January, garnering significant attention in the Australian media. Reports surfaced that Maxwell was taken to the hospital on January 22 after collapsing during a night out with friends, with allegations of alcohol involvement.

The situation prompted Australia's captain Pat Cummins and coach Andrew McDonald to publicly address the matter, emphasizing the importance of Maxwell reassessing his actions.

In a noteworthy return to international T20 cricket, Maxwell demonstrated resilience and skill by scoring a century in the second T20I against the West Indies. During a press interaction in Adelaide, he openly discussed the January incident for the first time, revealing its impact on his family and expressing relief at moving past the so-called 'Adelaide curse'.

Maxwell acknowledged, 'I think probably it affected my family a little bit more than it affected me. I knew I had that week off. And obviously, that incident was less than ideal, and the timing. But I had that week off, and I knew I had that week away from the game.'

Looking ahead, Maxwell shared that his primary focus is on contributing to the Australian team's success, especially with the T20 World Cup on the horizon following the Indian Premier League. 'I came back, got back into my running, my gym program, and it felt really good and refreshed once I got back. It's all been focused on getting myself ready for this (T20) series and what's to come,' he said.

'We have four international games until the (T20) World Cup, and it comes around pretty quickly. I just try to make sure I'm in as good a space as I can be for that tournament,' concluded the all-rounder. In his recent T20I performances, Maxwell has been in exceptional form, scoring two centuries in his last three matches.

