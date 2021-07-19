Prithvi Shaw’s rumoured girlfriend Prachi Singh's reaction after his innings in 1st ODI against Sri Lanka goes VIRAL

India opener Prithvi Shaw played a superb innings on Sunday against Sri Lanka at Colombo to help India win the first ODI of the 5-match series comfortably. Chasing a target of 263, Shaw gave a rollicking start to the Men In Blue. The right-handed batsman hit 43 runs off just 24 balls including nine boundaries. Shaw and stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan added 58 runs for the first wicket to put India in the driver’s seat.

Shaw's innings grabbed a lot of attention with the netizens going berserk over his scintillating show with the bat. Shaw's rumoured girlfriend, actress Prachi Singh also reacted after the game. Prachi took to Instagram and shared a story praising her rumored beau.

The first image of the story had Shaw's stats from the match and comment which read, "The best."

The second image was of the Indian cricketer at the presentation. The comment on the picture read, "Well Deserved."

"It’s fine now (about the blow to the helmet). Rahul sir didn’t say anything, I just went with my instinct and waited for the loose balls. Obviously wanted to keep the scoreboard ticking and yeah. Pitch was very nice. The first innings also was good but I think it got better in the second innings. Enjoy pace. Maybe after being hit on the head, I lost a bit of focus," Shaw said at the presentation.