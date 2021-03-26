India vs England: With Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal's form, cricket fans start missing R Ashwin

While Yuzvendra Chahal was given a chance yet in the ODI series against England, Kuldeep Yadav proved to be too expensive for the Indian side in both clashes.

In Yadav's 10 overs, the spinner leaked 84 runs with no wicket to his name. Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow made sure the spinner was hit all around the park as they put on a quick partnership. Stokes had put on 175 runs for the second wicket with Bairstow, who recorded his 19th ODI century off 95 balls.

So with all the runs leaked and India losing the second ODI of the three-match series, cricket fans start thinking that it is time to get back R Ashwin to white-ball cricket.

India will be forced to Pick Ashwin, doesnt matter Kohli likes it or not. — Andy. (@WeBleedBlue007) March 26, 2021

Chahal and Kuldeep are both hell-bent on getting Ashwin back in white ball cricket. #INDvENG — Manya (@CSKian716) March 26, 2021

Time To Get R ASHWIN Back In ODI Team #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/tX2rzQVr62 March 26, 2021

#INDvENG Kuldeep last ODI match probably.. krunal is very predictable bowler n over rated player..bring back ashwin n nattu in playing 11 ..Bowling changes very odd n poor captaincy in this game — vijay (@iam_paddy) March 26, 2021

@BCCI pls bring back @ashwinravi99 he is thean for moment with quality and skills india need #ashwin #INDvENG — Rahul More (@imrahul46) March 26, 2021

Earlier, Jason Roy too had scored a half-century and added a 110-run partnership for England's opening wicket.

England won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first. India had a poor start as in-form Shikhar Dhawan got out cheaply in the fourth over. Pacer Reece Topley scalped Dhawan (9) and provided an early breakthrough to his side.

Skipper Virat Kohli joined Rohit Sharma in the middle. The duo added 28 off 29 balls before Sam Curran sent Rohit (25) back in the ninth over as the batsman hit one on his legs straight to short backward square.

Rahul was involved in two crucial hundred-plus partnerships with Kohli and Pant. Kohli smashed 66 before he was sent back to the pavilion by Adil Rashid. Tom Curran removed Pant in the 47th over, but the damage had already been done as India finished on a high. For England, Tom Curran and Topley bagged two wickets apiece.