This cricketer holds the record for fastest century and its NOT Shahid Afridi, AB De VIlliers or Chris Gayle

When one talks about records some players that come to mind are Shahid Afridi, AB De Villiers, Chris Gayle, or even Indian skipper Virat Kohli. However, this unique record was smashed by Ahmed Musaddiq who registered the fastest ton in European Cricket League (ECS) history.

The Pakistani opener reached his ton in 28 balls, during the first innings of the Kummerfelder Sportverein vs THCC Hamburg game. The 32-year-old started smashing from ball one and scored a brilliant 33-ball 115 to take his team to 198/2 in their ten overs.

Musaddiq 's memorable innings included seven fours and 13 sixes as he carted the THCC Hamburg players to all parts of the ground.

Ahmed Musaddiq dismissed on the final ball of the innings #ECST10 pic.twitter.com/lPoHDVT9qm — Dharma (@dharma1724) June 7, 2021

He took bowler Abhinand Jha for a 26-run over to kick things off. The highlight of Musaddiq 's special knock came in the fifth over, when he carted Behram Ali for four consecutive sixes to bring up his fifty in just 13 balls. He sure did not slow down despite losing his partner after the 100+ run partnership.

Musaddiq soon went on to bring up his century, and the power hitter did it with a single in the penultimate over. The bowling side were finally pulled out of their misery on the very last ball of the innings.

Ahmed Musaddiq departed for a record-breaking 33-ball 115 after he was caught trying to end the innings.

With his 28-ball ton, Musaddiq now has the fastest century in ECS history. The previous record was held by Indian Cricket Club batsman Gohar Manan, who had notched up a 29-ball century against the Cluj Cricket Club.