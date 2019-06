PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction World Cup 2019 Match 11- Best picks for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Cricket World Cup today

Dream11 Prediction- Sri Lanka vs Pakistan

PAK vs SL Dream11 Team, World Cup 2019: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup match today at County Ground in Bristol on Friday, June 7.

PAK vs SL Dream XI Predictions

Wicket-keeper: Kusal Perera was the star for Sri Lanka against Afghanistan.

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Lahiru Thirimanne are the best batsmen in the two sides.

Allrounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Shoiab Malik and Thisara Perera are very useful allrounders in these two sides.

Bowlers: Lasith Malinga, Mohammad Amir and Nuwan Pradeep will the ones to watch out for with the ball.

PAK vs SL My Dream11 Team

Fakhar Zaman, Lahiru Thirimanne, Babar Azam, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Mohammad Amir and Nuwan Pradeep

PAK vs SL Dotball Team Player List

Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Thisara Perera, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali and Isuru Udana.

PAK vs SL Probable Playing 11

Pakistan (PAK) Playing 11 (Probable): Imam-ul-Haw, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C&WK), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz and Mohammed Amir.

Sri Lanka (SL) Playing 11 (Probable): Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis(WK), Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal and Lastih Malinga.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (Teams)

Pakistan (PAK) Playing 11 (Probable): Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain

Sri Lanka (SL) Playing 11 (Probable): Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay

PAK vs SL: Match Details

This is the 11th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at County Ground in Bristol. The match will start at 3 PM IST today.

