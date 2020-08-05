'One should always speak truth': Shahid Afridi on his controversial statements on India, PM Modi

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi is well known for his controversial take on matters and had grabbed all the headlines with his previous statement against India and on Kashmir.

Earlier this year, the Pak allrounder got into a lot of controversy for his remarks on India Prime Minister Narendra Modi - according to a video clip. As per reports, Afridi had visited Kashmir (POK) dressed in army fatigues.

Shahid Afridi over there said, "I’ve been deeply humbled by all the love shown to me by the people of Kashmir. I hope that there will be a team from Kashmir in the next edition of the PSL. If there will be a team from Kashmir, I will want to play for that team."

Afridi had also taken to Twitter to comment on Kashmir. "It does not take a religious belief to feel the agony of Kashmiris...just a right heart at the right place. Save Kashmir," Afridi had written.

The former cricketer was recently quizzed by Cricket Pakistan during an interaction on the topic if he has any fear of losing fans in India and on social media over his controversial statements.

Afridi's reaction to this was that he 'believes in humanity' and everyone should always voice the 'truth' even if it about India.

"One should always speak the truth, no matter what happens."

"I believe humanity is above everything else which is why I don’t shy away from voicing my opinion, even if it involves India," Shahid Afridi told Cricket Pakistan.