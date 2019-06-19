NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction World Cup 2019- Best picks for New Zealand vs South Africa in Cricket World Cup today

Dream11 Prediction- New Zealand vs South Africa

NZ vs SA Dream11 Team, World Cup 2019: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup match today at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday, June 19.

NZ vs SA Dream XI Predictions

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock so far has been in decent form scoring two fifties in the World Cup for his side and should be able to secure some good runs today as well against Boult and Henry.

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis and Kane Williamson are the two players one must have in their team for today's game. Martin Guptill, Hashim Amla or Aiden Markram are the other key run-scorers for their teams.

Allrounders: Jimmy Neesham have had one of the best run of form for the Kiwis in 2019, with Andile Phehlukwayo and Chris Morris being the other two all-rounders who have played a critical role at the World Cup.

Bowlers: Imran Tahir should be the first bowlers on anyone's team today with the raw pace of Trent Boult, Lungi Ngidi and Lockie Ferguson should be enough to ensure a top finish.

NZ vs SA My Dream11 Team :

Quinton de Kock (C), Kane Williamson(VC), Martin Guptill, Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram, Jimmy Neesham, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Lungi Ngidi.

NZ's squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell.

SA's squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius.