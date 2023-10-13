NZ vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson guide new Zealand to 8-wicket win over Bangladesh

New Zealand reached 248/2 in 42.5 overs, thanks to an unbeaten knock of 89 runs off 67 balls by Daryl Mitchell.

New Zealand maintained their unbeaten streak with an impressive eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the 11th match of the ongoing 2023 World Cup in Chennai on Friday. In pursuit of a target of 246 runs, New Zealand reached 248/2 in 42.5 overs, thanks to an unbeaten knock of 89 runs off 67 balls by Daryl Mitchell. However, Kane Williamson had to retire hurt after scoring 78 runs off 107 balls.

Earlier, Mushfiqur Rahim played a gritty innings, scoring a half-century that helped Bangladesh reach a total of 245/9 in their allotted 50 overs.

The wicketkeeper-batsman smashed 66 runs off 75 balls, including six fours and two sixes. Shakib Al Hasan also contributed with a quickfire 40 off 51 balls, featuring three fours and two sixes.

Mahmudullah provided a strong finish for his team, remaining unbeaten on 41 off 49 balls, hitting two fours and two sixes in the process. Lockie Ferguson was the standout bowler for New Zealand, taking three wickets, while Trent Boult and Matt Henry claimed two dismissals each.