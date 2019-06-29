NZ vs AUS, World Cup 2019: Trent Boult takes hat-trick as Australia post 243/9 against New Zealand

Trent Boult took 3 wickets in 3 balls in the final over of the Australian innings.

Trent Boult's hat-trick was the highlight of a disciplined effort from New Zealand bowlers as they restricted Australia for 243 for 9 in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match on Saturday.

Australia could have been in more trouble but Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey forged a century-plus stand to help them post a competitive total. Electing to bat, Australia had slumped to 92-5 in the 22nd over when Khawaja (88), who was dropped in the slip before he could open his account, and Carey (71) combined to arrest the slide.

Boult (4-51) dismissed Khawaja (88), Mitchell Starc and Jason Behrendorff in successive deliveries to claim the tournament's second hat-trick after India's Mohammed Shami achieved the feat against Afghanistan.

Lockie Ferguson and fellow quick Jimmy Neesham claimed two wickets apiece after Boult had dismissed Aaron Finch to draw first blood.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and will bat first, Ish Sodhi came in for Matt Henry, and Henry Nicholls replaced Colin Munro in the New Zealand playing XI, while Australia fielded an unchanged side.

NZ vs AUS: Playing 11s

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathon Lyon, Jason Behrendorff

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.