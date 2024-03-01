Watch: Kane Williamson’s 'rare' run out after mid-pitch collision, first time in...

Non-striker Will Young who was running from the same side of the pitch collided with Williamson, who was ball-watching and the New Zealand No3 had to walk back for a duck.

World No.1 Test batsman Kane Williamson experienced disbelief when he got run out for a duck in a dramatic mid-pitch collision with teammate Will Young on day two of the Wellington Test against Australia. Trying to secure his first run, Williamson directed a delivery from Mitchell Starc towards Marnus Labuschagne at mid-off. Both batsmen attempted a quick single but collided, leaving Williamson far from his crease.

Labuschagne's accurate throw ensured Williamson's unfortunate return to the pavilion without scoring, a rare run-out for him in 12 years since 2012. This event contributed to New Zealand's disastrous start, reducing them to 42 for five early in their innings, exacerbated by Rachin Ravindra's subsequent duck.

Kane Williamson is run out after 12 years in Test cricket Last time was in January 2012 at Napier against Zimbabwepic.twitter.com/GZXFyIL2A7 Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) March 1, 2024

SEN Cricket commentator Daniel McHardy expressed shock at the unfolding events, describing the collision and run-out as 'scarcely believable stuff.' Former Australian all-rounder Brendon Julian and ex-New Zealand batter Craig McMillan echoed the disbelief in their commentary.

The match had seen Australia dominating, with Cameron Green's unbeaten 174 and Josh Hazlewood's crucial 22-run 10th-wicket partnership, propelling them to a formidable 383-run first-innings total. New Zealand's top-order collapse, intensified by Williamson's shocking run-out, emphasized the challenges they faced, leaving them struggling in an increasingly difficult match situation.