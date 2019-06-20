'Not the end of the world': Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma and others wish Shikhar Dhawan 'speedy recovery'

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Team India has confirmed.

Dhawan had suffered a thumb injury after being hit by Pat Cummins while batting against Australia. The Indian team manager, Sunil Subramaniam, confirmed the news during a press conference at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday.The BCCI has put a request to the World Cup technical committee to allow Rishabh Pant as the replacement in India’s squad of 15.

While this news came as a shocker for many, players from the cricketing fraternity came forward to wish the batsman a 'speedy recovery'.

Speedy recovery partner @SDhawan25 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 19, 2019

Disappointed to know that @SDhawan25 will no longer take part in @cricketworldcup, he looked so much a part. My thoughts are with u brotherman but don’t worry not the end of the world. And best wishes to @RishabPant777. I’d urge that we don’t put any undue pressure on Rishabh. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 19, 2019

Feel for you Shikhar. You were playing well & to be injured in the middle of such an important tournament is heartbreaking. I’m sure you’ll come back stronger than ever.

Rishabh you’ve been playing well & there can’t be a bigger platform to express yourself. Good luck! pic.twitter.com/T7qzKcDfoO — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 20, 2019

Really unfortunate for a player of such caliber to be ruled out of the World Cup owing to an injury. Big loss for the team. Wishing you a speedy recovery brother @SDhawan25. Best of luck & lots of success for a fantastic season @RishabPant777. — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) June 19, 2019

Very disheartening to know that we wont see you in the remaining games. You are a top man and one of the most integral part of the Indian team. You will be missed. Get well soon Jatt ji.

C’est la vie!! #IndianCricketTeam #WorldCup2019 — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) June 20, 2019

Very sad to hear about @SDhawan25 won’t be playing in the World Cup.. brother Shikhar I feel for you.. am sure boys will win it for you...get well soon love always — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 19, 2019

Wish u a speedy recovery brother @SDhawan25 We all vl miss ur signature celebrations on the ongoing World Cup. Ur a king of @ICC tournaments — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) June 20, 2019

It's so heartbreaking to be ruled out of a world cup due to injury, my heart goes out to @SDhawan25. Well done on your contribution so far buddy, get well soon. #Dhawan #ICCCricketWorldCup2019 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) June 19, 2019

Heart breaking news for @SDhawan25 . Its never easy for any player to be ruled out of a world cup due to injury. Stay strong Shikhar. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 19, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan's hand will remain in a cast until mid-July after being diagnosed with a fracture of the first metacarpal on his left hand.